Donald Trump’s Park City fundraiser called off for CNN debate with President Joe Biden

A fundraiser for former President Donald Trump in Utah this summer has been canceled, The Salt Lake Tribune confirmed Tuesday.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Park City on June 27, was nixed because Trump is expected to debate President Joe Biden on CNN that evening.

Multiple sources not authorized to speak publicly about the event told The Tribune that the private fundraiser, which was going to take place at the St. Regis Deer Valley, has not yet been rescheduled.

Last week, the Trump and Biden campaigns unexpectedly announced they were ditching the traditional trio of debates hosted by the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates in favor of a pair of events hosted by CNN and ABC in June and September. The CNN debate, scheduled for June 27, conflicts with Trump’s scheduled appearance in Utah.

Trump has not campaigned in Utah since March 2016, when he held a rally in Salt Lake City. That same year, a Fox News-sponsored GOP presidential primary debate in Salt Lake City was canceled after Trump refused to attend.

The former president has not visited the Beehive State since coming to the Utah State Capitol in 2017 to sign an executive order reducing the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments.

