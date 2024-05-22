Park City Council could recommend new e-bike rules Thursday

The Park City Council is being asked to provide direction on several new e-bike initiatives, including a 15 mph speed limit on multi-use pathways such as the Poison Creek Trail.

The council is also considering designating trails in the lower Deer Valley area for e-mountain bikes as part of a pilot project.

A staff report says both policy changes could be implemented, if the council agrees, within one to two months. The city council has authority to add helmet requirements for bikers, but the report says that could take up to six months to become official.

Park City’s Trails and Open Space Department is also recommending enhancements to the Rail Trail that it says will provide additional space for e-bike users.

A survey of Park City and Snyderville Basin residents found over 70% support for pathway speed limits.

E-bikes are currently banned on Park City singletrack unless riders are 65 and older or have a mobility disability.

A public hearing on the proposed e-bike policies is scheduled.

Earlier in the meeting, the council will see presentations from Deer Valley President and CEO Todd Bennett and Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh. The pair will recap the past ski season, which Park City Manager Matt Dias called a success.

“I would argue this is probably the best season we’ve had in terms of the last four to five years,” Dias said. “Just exemplary level of service delivery and integration of resort operations and city and town and community operations really all in this together and working hard to mitigate impacts, improve traffic and congestion.”

Dias cited the success of the Richardson Flat park and ride, which offered direct bus access to both resort bases this past winter.

Thursday’s city council meeting at City Hall is scheduled to open to the public at 3:25 p.m. following a closed session. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.