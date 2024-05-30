Park Silly Sunday Market returns to Main Street for 18th season

On June 2 the Park Silly Sunday Market will take over the lower half of Main Street north of Heber Avenue.

The event features a variety of vendors rotating each weekend, along with live music, food and a Bloody Mary bar. Several local businesses got their starts at Park Silly, including Red Bicycle Bread, Sammy’s Bistro and Nosh.

Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney said organizers aim to offer a unique array of products.

“We’re now starting to judge and jury each vendor because there’s so many of each type,” McChesney said. “We have tons of photographers, tons of potters, tons of jewelers, we’ve got a lot of gourmet food. So we just want to keep it an array so we can rotate through… But we do have limits on certain artists to keep it fresh and new and not necessarily competing with what’s happening on Main Street.”

Each market will also reserve three to four spots for local nonprofits. Organizations can apply online.

McChesney said dogs are allowed at the event but cautions pet owners about the flurry of activity.

“It gets too hot, there’s so many people,” McChesney said. “Although we love people coming with their pets, we just want you to be very aware that it’s a lot for a pet to be on Main Street during Park Silly.”

McChesney also advises against driving to Main Street. Parking with public transit access to Old Town is available at Park City High School and Richardson Flat. The market also offers a free bike valet on 9th Street.

In 2023 the Park City Council approved a new four-year contract for Park Silly to remain on Main Street. The contract includes a potential three-year extension, meaning the market could run through 2030.

Last year, across 11 Sundays, the market brought more than 183,000 people to Main Street, according to numbers compiled by Park City Municipal. It also generated nearly $340,000 in parking revenue for the city.

This year the market runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 22 with breaks July 7, July 28 and all of August.