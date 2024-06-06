Deer Valley World Cup to return next winter
The International Federation of Skiing and Snowboarding has confirmed 11 FIS World Cups in the U.S. for the 2024/25 season.
Deer Valley is on the list and will host the 26th Intermountain Health Freestyle International competition February 6 through 8.
As a signature stop on the tour, the competition will feature the moguls, aerials and dual moguls events at the renowned 2002 Winter Games courses and the proposed freestyle skiing venue for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.
Tickets and VIP packages will be available for purchase later this year.