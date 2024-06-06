© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley World Cup to return next winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:47 PM MDT
Hannah Soar competes in the dual moguls during the 2024 FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.
Mateusz Kielpinski
/
FIS
Hannah Soar competes in the dual moguls during the 2024 FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley.

The International Federation of Skiing and Snowboarding has confirmed 11 FIS World Cups in the U.S. for the 2024/25 season.

Deer Valley is on the list and will host the 26th Intermountain Health Freestyle International competition February 6 through 8.

As a signature stop on the tour, the competition will feature the moguls, aerials and dual moguls events at the renowned 2002 Winter Games courses and the proposed freestyle skiing venue for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available for purchase later this year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver