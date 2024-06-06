Moose on the Loose kids trail running series starts Saturday

Moose on the Loose is starting its 7th year, but the series is now being managed by the staff of Park City Ski and Snowboard to provide a fundraising opportunity for the nonprofit organization.

Cross County program director Emma Garrard says there are three different running classes based on age.

“The three-year-olds do about half a mile,” Garrard said. “And then the 14-year-olds will do a 5k. And then there's also a 3k. There’s age recommendations for each race. But kids are welcome to kind of choose what's appropriate or parents choose what's appropriate for their kids.”

Saturday is the first run of the series. Ski jumping program director Adam Loomis says all of the races are at different trailheads throughout Park City and the Snyderville Basin and each race starts at 9 am.

”So, we're kicking it off this Saturday at the bottom of our RGS trail system, near the Skullcandy lot,” Loomis said. “ We're actually having participants park there and walk over from there.”

Registration for each race is $25 or $80 for the series. The dates are June 8, July 13, August 10 and September 14. To register participants must first set up an account with PlayMetrics.

More than 100 kids have already registered for Saturday’s race and there’s room for more. The deadline to enter is Friday.

Park City Ski and Snowboard also has a number of other programs it’s offering over the summer with day or week-long camps for those wanting to learn more about ski jumping, Nordic skiing or its freestyle programs. Skate boarding and mountain bike programs are also offered. Registration is also on-going for the annual 4th of July 5k fun run. This race takes place before the parade and caps out at 1,000 runners. This year there will be no day-of registration.

Finally, save the date for the 25th annual Springer Tournee featuring some of the best youth ski jumping and Nordic combined athletes from North America happening at the Utah Olympic Park July 15 – 20. On the evening of the 20th, Loomis says an event will take place on the 120-meter Olympic jump. Athletes will compete in a non-traditional target event, which isn’t judged on style, but by hitting the distance target that changes every round.

“We actually have a big spinning wheel,” he said. “Athletes spin the wheel and whatever distance whatever it lands on, that's the distance that they’ve got to jump. So last year, we had one of the athletes that went 65 meters one jump and was within a meter or two of his target. And the next jump went I think 128 - double the distance basically with a 130-meter goal. So, you'll see some cool variety.”

More information on all the programs and events can be found on the Park City Ski and Snowboard website.