Main Street water line replacement complete, Lower Main Street repaving begins

Park City crews began tearing up sections of Main Street in May to modernize Old Town’s water infrastructure. The existing pipes date back to 1984 and there have been a series of breaks in recent years.

With the first phase of the project finished, two-way traffic and parking along Main Street has resumed. Paid parking will return to the Old Town and China Bridge parking structures on Sunday, June 30.

Construction crews will return for parts two and three of the water line replacement project on Main Street in spring 2025 and 2026.

However, other work in the area this summer is on tap to start soon. Park City crews will start repaving Lower Main Street July 8 to manage winter wear and tear. The area will still be accessible throughout the project, but there will be some lane closures.

Lower Main Street will remain open July 8 when the work begins. From July 9 through 11 there will be rolling lane closures with flaggers as crews remove the old asphalt, clean and repave Main Street and Heber Avenue. Crews are expected to finish construction between July 15 to 20, but the roads will remain open.