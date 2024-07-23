© 2024 KPCW

New Quarry Mountain Trailhead opens for trail users

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 23, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT
Crews finished and opened the Quarry Mountain trailhead off state Route 224 on Tuesday, June 23.
Tanzi Propst/iZnat Images Photography
/
Park City Government
Crews finished and opened the Quarry Mountain trailhead off state Route 224 on Tuesday, June 23.

Park City’s Trails and Open Space Department has opened the first of two new trailheads planned at the Farm and McLeod Creek trails.

The Quarry Mountain Trailhead opened Tuesday, July 23, and is located along Meadows Drive on the eastside of state Route 224.

It features 11 parking spaces including one ADA stall, a map kiosk and a dog waste station.

The second trailhead will be built south of Meadows Drive adjacent to the Farm trail on the west side of SR224. It will have 19 parking spaces.

Under the city’s plan, the trailheads will be separated from the roadway, allowing users to pull in and back out away from active traffic.
