Park City Senior Center sees record growth and uncertain future

Since March, the Park City Senior Center has doubled the number of days its open for members from two to four, Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Liz Novack, president of Park City Senior Citizens, says they serve all seniors in the Park City area who pay the annual $5 membership fee which provides an assortment of activities and twice-weekly $3 hot lunches.

“Our programs range from games and activities. Mahjong to bridge; we have exercise classes. We also offer art classes thanks to Kimball Art Center. We have lectures; we're working with the Great Decisions program through the Summit County Library. The list just goes on and on and on in terms of programs and activities,” Novack said.

Special one-time events include live music, opera and ballet performances, as well as weekly classes on wine classes, senior self-defense and guided meditation. Monthly events such as technology tutoring and opportunities to meet with elected officials are also offered.

But with the growing membership, Novak says the 3,000 square foot building on Woodside Ave. is quickly becoming too small.

“It's an uphill battle. We're working with Park City Municipal, and we appreciate the work of the Woodside 2 committee,” Novack said. ‘‘That's what we're calling the committee that's looking at developing and building a new senior center along with some affordable housing for seniors and community members as well. We're anxious to put a shovel in the ground. But I think, you know, given all of the projects throughout the city, we recognize that the senior center is just one of many projects. And of course, you know, the age-old question, how do we fund a new Senior Center?"

The goal is to build a 10,000 square foot center with an additional 6,000 square feet of space to be shared with the rest of the community.

The city has $3.5 million set aside and the seniors are hoping that the county can pitch in as well, since most of the center’s current members are from the Snyderville Basin.

At this point Novak says the committee is still working with developers who are interested in a public private partnership and have no approved plans.

As for adding an additional day of lunches, she says they’ll be asking the county council to fund that when its budget process begins next month.