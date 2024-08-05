Park City to determine if code allows electric fence in Park Meadows

There’s a new electric fence along the sidewalk of a single-family home on Little Kate Road in Park Meadows.

According to the warning sign posted on the fence, it’s meant to keep deer and moose from eating and damaging the fruit trees in the yard.

The home is on one of the primary roads in Park Meadows frequently traveled by pedestrians and cyclists.

KPCW learned of the fence after receiving a photo and questions about the legality of the electrified yard addition.

The property owner told KPCW their home is not governed by an HOA and they believe the electric fence is allowed under city code.

A Park City Municipal spokesperson told KPCW the city is investigating whether the electric fence complies with the land management code.

The land management code defines what is allowed to be built on property in Park City.

A review of the code by KPCW found no rules for, or mentions of electrified fencing. The code requires a building permit for fences higher than six feet. However, this electric fence does not reach that height.

The owner said they had not been contacted by the city as of Monday evening.

They also said they would remove the fence if it was found to be against city code.

So far, the city has not made a determination.