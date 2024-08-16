Community organizations rally to support KPCW summer fundraiser

KPCW Development Director Sara Ervin said the station relies on donations from pledge drives to function.

“It costs about $2.5 million to run this station," she said. "That is tremendous growth for this public radio station in the time that I've been here, that number has gone up by about $200,000 every year. So our fundraising efforts need to expand every year, and about $1.5 million of that $2.5 million, more than half our operating budget is salaries and benefits for our people.”

She explained the station’s drive is different from others across the country.

“We invite dozens of partners from around the community in the nonprofit space and business space who serve as sponsors throughout the week,” she said. “They come on air to talk about the relationship that they have with KPCW and the value that KPCW provides to their organizations throughout the year.”

Along with daily news coverage throughout the year and KPCW's Local News Hour that features local nonprofits and regular guests, KPCW also provides a free community calendar for organizations to post upcoming events and volunteer needs.

KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive always ends with Rotary Wars where the three rotary clubs, Sunrise, Park City Noon and Twilight, battle it out to see who can raise the most money and take home the coveted trophy. In 2023 Park City Noon secured the title.

Ervin explained nonprofits can earn free underwriting credit and save marketing money down the road by partnering with the station during pledge drive.

She says those who donate can also get something in return.

“When you give to KPCW, you can get fantastic items in return,” she said. “Big thanks to local businesses around town that contribute gifts that we're able to offer to our donors."

A full list is and a schedule is available on the donation page.

KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive goal is $350,000.

Supporters can donate now by clicking here or call the station at (435) 649-9004 during pledge drive all next week starting Monday, Aug. 19.