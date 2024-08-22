POWDR sells Killington Ski Resort at Pico Mountain, puts others out to bid

The president and general manager of Killington and Pico resorts, Mike Solimano, made the announcement online that the Vermont resorts, which are both part of the same resort but have no lift service in between the two mountains, have been sold to local investors, Michael Ferri and Phil Gross.

“Both families have been in the community for decades,” Solimano said. “POWDR has been a great owner. They've invested a lot of money in this resort.”

In an email to KPCW, POWDR's Vice President of Communications and Government Affairs, Stacey Hutchinson, wrote, “the new owners of Killington and Pico are locals with a deep love for the mountain and share POWDR’s commitment to the resort’s long-term success. We are confident that their passion and vision will continue to enhance Killington’s legacy and ensure a bright future for the resort and its guests.”

She said POWDR will remain a shareholder of the mountain and will keep its focus on maintaining the high standards of service that guests expect.

As a private company, POWDR isn’t sharing any financial details of the sale.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson said POWDR will be listing its Eldora Mountain (Colorado), Mt. Bachelor (Oregon) and SilverStar (British Columbia, Canada) resorts for sale in the next several weeks.

Hutchinson said POWDR is looking to balance its ski business with its new ventures in the National Parks sector and Woodward Mountain adventure centers.

Until the sales of all four resorts are finalized, she said POWDR will remain dedicated to its current operations at all locations.

POWDR will retain Snowbird (Utah) and Copper Mountain (Colorado) resorts as well as its 10 Woodward camp resorts, including the one here in Park City.