Park Silly Market returns for one more month this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 29, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT
Park Silly Sunday Market
Park Silly Sunday Market

Park Silly Market returns to Park City’s lower Main Street this weekend after a month-long break.

The market featuring local artists, farmers and musicians will be open every Sunday through Sept. 22.

Park Silly reminds everyone to bike, bus or walk to Main Street to reduce traffic.

The market opened in 2007 and ran for 17 days throughout the summer. Last year Park Silly was cut to 14 days and this year was knocked down to 11 Sundays after criticism from Old Town businesses.

The market has drawn more than 183,000 people to Main Street this year. It also generated nearly $340,000 in parking revenue for the city.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver