Artist Matt Burney and his partner on the project, Joe Mross, used steel from the historic Daly West headframe next to the Montage hotel for the artwork, which took a year to complete.

“It was absolutely awesome to visit the headframe several times during the project and just gain inspiration from that awesome structure you guys have restored,” Burney said. “We wanted to incorporate some industrial elements from Oregon, where we live, so it’s tying us together. And so we have some stuff from the saw mills and stuff from a gold mine in Oregon as well. And then of course, a bunch of rail that’s come out of the railroad up there.”

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The other part of the sculpture created by Matt Burney.

Paul McMullin, an engineer who led the restoration of the Daly West headframe, assisted the artists on the sculpture.

Sandy Brumley with the nonprofit Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History said those enjoying a walk or ride down the Rail Trail will now get a taste of Park City’s past.

“We’re delighted to dedicate this sculpture to the people of Park City and all of the visitors who ride by here on their bicycles with big smiles on their faces,” Brumley said. “Hopefully this gives them something else to smile about.”

During a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by around 30 people Monday afternoon, Park City Mayor Nann Worel thanked the artists, city staff and residents for their support of public art.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW Park City unveils new sculpture along Rail Trail.

Park City’s public art fund paid for the $60,000 project.