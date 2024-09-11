Chris Eggleton tapped to lead economic development at Park City

Park City announced Tuesday that Chris Eggleton will be the next economic development director. The role comes with many responsibilities, including the development of the five-acres in Bonanza Park, directing the housing team and working on resort redevelopment.

A longtime local, Eggleton has served as the co-owner and co-founder of the Newpark Group for the past two decades. He’s managed a portfolio of companies spanning various industries, including hospitality, restaurants and real estate development.

Eggleton said in a press release that he’s excited to “work to identify and implement the community’s vision for the next ten years.” He’s expected to be on board within a few weeks.

Chris Eggleton

In a statement, Park City Manager Matt Dias said Eggleton’s “experience and local connections are huge assets.”

Eggleton is a California native who lives in Jeremy Ranch with his wife and two children (with another in college).

The economic development director position was left vacant after Eric Daenitz departed the city earlier this year.

Now an employee of Zion’s Bank, Daenitz is consulting with the city on the Main Street Area Plan, which is exploring future development opportunities in Old Town.