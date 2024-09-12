Park City High volleyball coach on leave after alleged sensitive discussion

In an email to volleyball parents and students on Sep. 5, Park City High School Principal Roger Arbabi and Athletic Director Jamie Sheetz said head volleyball coach Kai Nielsen has been placed on leave and can’t participate in practices or games.

The email, which was shared with KPCW, does not cite a reason for the school’s actions.

“During this time, our dedicated and qualified coaching staff will continue to lead and support our team, ensuring continuity and maintaining our commitment to a positive and successful season for all athletes,” the email said. “We understand you may have questions, and we will share more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Nielsen has coached volleyball at Park City High for over a decade and was promoted to head coach of the varsity team before this season.

Park City School District spokesperson Heidi Matthews did not immediately respond to an email request for comment from KPCW Thursday afternoon. Nielsen also could not be reached for comment in time for this story’s publication.

KPCW spoke with multiple parents of students on the volleyball team. All asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation and concern for the students.

According to parents, Nielsen spoke to the team during practice earlier that week about accountability, mental toughness and preparedness. The lecture included advice on personal accountability in even the most extreme situations. Parents said the conversation eventually turned to delicate subjects, including mental health, rape and school shootings.

One parent told KPCW that the talk follows a yearslong trend of Nielsen psychologically abusing players. They said multiple parents sent letters of concern to the administration following the practice.

But other parents said they had no objection to Nielsen’s conversation with their student athletes. They contend Nielsen is a great coach and an excellent role model. Those parents also believe Neilsen should return and said their students agree.

The girls volleyball regular season recently began and will conclude with the state tournament in November. The team is being led by the remaining coaching staff for the time being.