'Not Old as Dirt' 1970s reunion planned for Oct. 12

The 1970s were a transformational period in Park City’s history.

At that time, you were either a former miner or a skier. There were a lot of hippies in town too.

By then, most of the area’s mines had closed, but at Park City Ski Resort, the chairlifts were spinning.

With the city struggling financially, many Main St. buildings were boarded up and snow was piled high on both sides of the street.

But it was also a time when you could ski powder runs till noon, buy a Main St. building for back taxes, and hop between watering holes, from the Hula Bowl to the Cozy, The Alamo to Solid Muldoon.

Reunion organizer Sandy Kinter hopes to recreate the joyous atmosphere of the 70s and said former residents are coming from as far away as Connecticut and Hawaii to celebrate.

More than 230 people have RSVPed already.

"I know there's a lot more out in the eaves waiting to see who's coming," Kinter said. "It's been so long since everybody got together, and with all these memorials going on lately, it was the discussion that we should get together for a joyous occasion. And the plan was hatched.”

The reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the No Name Saloon on Main St.

Park City Mother Ruckers – Women's' Rugby team 1970

A $10 reservation fee is being collected to guarantee people will show up. If there are more than 300 reservations, Kinter said the business owner will close for a private party.

For those who may have arrived in town a bit later than the 70s, Kinter said you’re welcome to join, although there is a caveat…

“Well, if you want to hang out with all of us old farts, and you did back in the day. Please do come," she said.

This is the same day as Shot Ski on Main St. so Kinter suggests arriving early and walk, bike or take a bus to get to Old Town. For those who may need assistance, there will be a drop-off area near the Post Office.

Former Park City Mayor Dana William’s parents had a Treasure Mountain Inn condo and brought the family to Utah during the summers starting in the mid-60s.

His parents moved here full time in 1978 and planned to open a bar on Main St. when the bartender unexpectedly died.

“I was in college in San Luis Obispo, and my dad called, and he said, 'Doug passed away last night. He's gone, can you drive out and open this bar tomorrow?' And so, I drove all night, and we opened the bar,” William said. “And we did things like that - we ran tabs for people, which I still have the Rolodex from 1980 and there's a lot of you in town that, with interest, owe me a hell of a lot of money. But I think we had $18,000 in IOUs when we closed the bar in 1986. It was an interesting kinder, gentler nation, certainly back then, and we really had no summer business, so we were all kind of broke and unemployed and happy.”

To RSVP for the event, call Sandy at 808-634-7848. She needs a headcount by Sept. 30., so the owner can ensure he has enough staff on hand.