NCAA Ski Championships to return to Park City, Midway

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
NCAA ski race at Park City Mountain.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
NCAA ski race at Park City Mountain.

NCAA announced the University of Utah will host the 2028 NCAA Ski Championships.

Alpine races will be in Park City at the Utah Olympic Park and Nordic skiing competitors will race in Midway at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

The 2028 championships will mark the eighth time Utah has hosted the competition, most recently in 2014.

The 2025 championships will be at Dartmouth. Montana State University in Bozeman gets the honor in 2026.

The host for the 2027 NCAA Ski Championship has not been announced.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
