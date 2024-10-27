TEDx Park City brings ideas worth spreading to the Eccles big screen

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to discover and spread ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change.

In 2007, TEDx Park City became one of the first 100 licensed events in the world. It’s a grassroots initiative that brings the spirit of TED to local communities.

One of these local events is happening Tuesday, [Oct. 29] at the Park City Eccles Theater. Co-organizer of the event, Teri Orr says she will bring some of her favorite speakers from the TED conference last spring in Vancouver, B.C. to the Park City screen. These will be video taped performances.

“We're going to try and give the people there an immersion experience not unlike TED,” Orr said. “We will have a break with Red Banjo Pizza and some beverages, and then we will go back in for the second session. It will be talk after talk after talk. And when I say talk, some of those are musical performances, some of them are visual things that happen, but it will be a lot of community that can happen in that tight space, because we're limiting it to 300 people.”

Orr and her co-organizer Bari Nan Rothchild were able to curate the program, choosing the speakers and performers they think will best speak to the community’s interests.

“We're going to hear from the person who designed the sphere in Las Vegas, so that's going to be a big deal,” Rothchild said. “I think a lot of people in town have been to see it, and I think people will want to get that inside scoop. We have a speaker talking about re-wilding South America, which is a movement around preserving the ecosystem, rebuilding the ecosystem. I think that'll be something we'll get to learn a lot about in that moment. And I think there's one called ‘How to be a Better Human.’”

TEDx Park City is Tuesday, [Oct. 29] at the Park City Eccles Theater. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6 p.m. You can find the link to purchase tickets online at kpcw.org.

Future TEDx Park City events include TEDx Women in December, and TEDx Youth, where students give their own TED talks, in May.



