Man charged for stealing $140k fur coat from Main Street Park City store

61-year-old Zivomir Mitic is accused of taking the coat from the Sitka Fur Gallery on Feb. 27.

Court documents said, Mitic was helped by a woman who stood lookout while he took the tag off the coat and stuffed it under his jacket.

The two got away, but were caught on surveillance video inside the store and on the street. As part of its investigation Park City Police obtained a geo-fencing warrant in order to track Mitic and his partner electronically.

With help from Google, the police were able to identify Mitic’s IP address, which showed that he had traveled from Colorado to Park City, staying just an hour before heading to Las Vegas. Court documents said the man’s internet history shows repeated short-term travel between the U.S. and his home of Serbia.

Police found that Mitic was also a suspect in various similar retail thefts around the country.

On Nov. 1, Park City Police received notice that Mitic was arrested in New York and is being held on a warrant. No date has been set for him to appear in 3rd District Court.

A second degree felony in Utah is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.