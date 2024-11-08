Park City Council wants more local benefits in White Pine Touring contract extension

Park City has partnered with White Pine Touring since 1981 to provide cross country skiing at the municipal golf course every winter. The city’s existing contract with White Pine expires in April 2025 and the council is considering a five-year contract extension.

There are some proposed adjustments to the contract. The terms were updated to reflect increases in rent and snow removal fees and to include mitigation measures. Those include storing grooming equipment away from residential areas, enclosing lesson equipment storage, grooming after 6 a.m. when possible and moving large events to the McPolin Farm.

They’re an effort to balance recreational operations needs with desires of the surrounding neighborhood.

However, Councilmember Jeremy Rubell wanted to see more benefits for locals written into the contract.

“What can a taxpayer who lives in the Park City proper area, if they come in and want to go Nordic skiing and use the land that they own, how can they do that and what kind of discount do they get for doing that?” he said.

Rubell also said he wanted to “put some teeth into the agreement” to make a stronger and more enforceable contract.

Councilmember Bill Ciraco also wanted more information on revenue before making a decision, specifically revenue generated in the Pro Shop, which has not previously been provided because the contract terms didn’t require it.

“We should see those numbers in order to determine whether or not the business people made the right decision saying it was fair market value for the lease, right?” he said.

Ciraco also asked city staff to look into whether a public benefits analysis is needed to evaluate the costs and benefits of the program.

The council agreed to consider approving the contract again when it has more information on these items.

Even with contract adjustments, the council can still decide to ask for new Request For Proposals from other organizations instead of extending the contract with White Pine.