Park City Elks Lodge ‘Hoop Shoot’ encourages kids to stay active

“Hoop Shoot” is a free community event where children ages eight to 13 shoot free throws. Elks Lodge member Jim Osselaer said it started in the 1950s to keep kids active. The goal remains the same today.

“A lot of times sports are centered towards the fastest, the strongest people out there and Hoop Shoot is kind of a free throw contest. A lot of people can go out there and do that,” he said. “We're encouraging parents to practice with their kids and get out there and do it and just be active.”

Osselaer said the Elks Lodge has previously hosted the event in Coalville and other Summit County locations. This is the first year the Hoop Shoot is in Park City.

Kids will be grouped by age in the contest and get to warm up before two rounds of free throws. 12 to 13-year-olds compete at noon, 10 to 11-year-olds compete at 1:30 p.m. and 8 to 9-year-olds compete at 2:30 p.m. The kids have time to warm up before two rounds of free throws.

“The best score out of 25 goes on,” Osselaer said. “There's a series of other competitions that go statewide, regional and national. The eventual winner actually gets their name in the Basketball Hall of Fame.”

The divisional competitions are in Heber in January.

Osselaer said Park City’s first, second and third place winners score prizes like swag boxes and gift cards.

The Hoop Shoot is Nov. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

