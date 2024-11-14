Larry H. Miller cuts the film on Redstone Theatre’s grand opening
Park City’s only commercial movie theater reopened Thursday after months of renovations.
The Larry H. Miller Megaplex company bought the Redstone Theatre at Kimball Junction in May after its previous owner, Metro Theaters, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Upgrades to the 20-year-old cinema include heated recliners, state-of-the-art technology and premium snack and beverage services.
The first show at the theater is at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s a holiday flick titled “Red One” starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.