Cincinnati budgeting $5 million to lure Sundance Film Festival

According to recent city council minutes, Cincinnati officials have approved a resolution allocating $2.5 million to Sundance if festival officials choose to relocate to southwest Ohio in 2027.

Along with Boulder, Colorado and a dual bid of Park City and Salt Lake City, Cincinnati is one of three places Sundance is considering as its next long-term home. Park City’s contract with Sundance expires after the 2026 festival. The nonprofit is looking for a ten year contract with its next host city.

Cincinnati officials expect the independent film festival would generate at least $120 million annually and create thousands of jobs.

Councilmember Seth Walsh told a local media outlet that the council is supportive of adding an additional $2.5 million if Sundance comes to Cincinnati.

Sundance officials have said an announcement will come after the January festival next year.

Cincinnati’s financial pledge stands above Boulder, which is reportedly offering over $1.5 million in incentives.

The Utah committee leading negotiations with Sundance says it can provide $4 million in financial assistance, – an amount they claim the festival already receives through state and local government incentives.

Utah is also pledging $2 million cash and in-kind support from local, corporate, foundation and individual donors.