Global ski awards rank Deer Valley top U.S. ski area

The Park City resort tops the list of 18 nominated ski areas across the country, including Alta, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin and Snowbird.

Votes are cast by ski industry professionals and the public in a range of categories, including best resorts, hotels, chalets and tour operators.

The annual contest first handed out awards in 2013 and its categories include best of honors for ski resorts, hotels, boutique hotels and ski chalets in each of the world’s ski tourism countries.

Deer Valley’s Stein Eriksen Lodge also won for best hotel and Stein Eriksen Residences was marked as the best ski boutique hotel in the U.S.