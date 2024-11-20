Deer Valley delays public financing talks for Snow Park Village

The resort and the city planned to talk about Snow Park financing at the Park City Council meeting Thursday.

But Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner says Deer Valley asked Wednesday afternoon to withdraw from the meeting.

“This decision reflects our commitment to listening to the community and collaborating to explore all viable options for this transformative project,” Deer Valley Vice President of Marketing Susie English said in a statement to KPCW. “The Snow Park project is designed to address key community priorities, including traffic mitigation, enhanced year-round economic vitality, and infrastructure improvements critical for Park City’s long-term success—both in preparation for the 2034 Winter Olympics and for future generations. We remain dedicated to engaging with community stakeholders and Park City officials in the weeks and months ahead.”

The planning commission has yet to approve the Alterra-owned resort’s proposed Snow Park Village project, which involves building a hotel, condos and retail space atop the existing base area parking lots.

So far, no date has been set for future discussions with the city council.

Still on the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting is a work session on area transportation projects.

Initiatives include a vanpool pilot program for Park City employers. Similar to carpooling, the program would connect employees with similar commutes to establish a vanpool group that would have a dedicated and subsidized vehicle.

The city is also considering a local taxi reimbursement program. It would provide a $10 reimbursement per local taxi trip to eligible Park City residents that live more than half a mile from the nearest bus stop.

Councilors will also discuss fees for the storage lockers recently installed at the Old Town Transit Center.

Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce says the lockers are an added convenience for Main Street visitors.

“You can throw your ski boots in there and go for apres ski,” Pearce said. “We do have ski racks at the bus stops right now, at several of the bigger ones, and we’re looking into the ski lock mechanism for that.”

A $2.7 million contract to continue upgrading bus stops is also up for approval at the meeting.

Park City has already upgraded 18 bus stops with plans to renovate a total of 80. More than 85% of the project’s budget is coming from federal, state and county transportation grants.

Parker Malatesta / KPCW A new bus stop on Holiday Ranch Loop Road in Park City.

Thursday’s council meeting starts at 4:40 p.m. at City Hall following a closed session.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.