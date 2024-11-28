Holiday contests and lighting ceremonies to bring locals to Main Street for Small Business Saturday

HPCA Executive Director Ginger Wicks says Small Business Saturday was introduced in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession. The annual event now takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

In honor of Small Business Saturday, HPCA will host events to encourage locals and visitors to visit Main Street. One is a holiday window display contest .

“You can walk the street view their creations within their window displays, all of which will have a QR code in the display that you can scan and cast your vote for the ones that draw your eye the best,” Wicks said.

The top three winners of the contest will be announced Dec. 14.

A holiday lighting celebration also takes place on Small Business Saturday. During the 5: 30 p.m. celebration, the Miner’s Park Christmas tree and Main Street’s holiday lights will be turned on.

“The city strings lights above Main from lamp post to lamp post, so all those will come on, the Christmas tree in Miners Park and then the city does a great job making the trolley very festive,” Wicks said.

While on Main Street, locals and visitors can also participate in a snow globe scavenger hunt . Wicks says local artists created the snow globes and hid items within them.

“You can walk the street and see if you can find all the hidden items within the snow globes this year,” she said.

The seven snow globes are scattered down Main Street, starting by the Top of Main Brewery and going down to the Town Lift.