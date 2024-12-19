Solstice celebration on Saturday with local songwriters

Singer-songwriters Bryon Friedman and Wyatt Pike will perform at The Prospector Theater for the Winter Solstice. The doors open at 6:30 and Pike will take the stage with his best friend and guitar player Nick Dillman at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m going to be singing all kinds of my songs; a whole bunch of new ones that I’ve not put out yet,” Pike said. "I’ve had a long year of writing and working on new music. So, just very excited to share those with the local community.”

Freidman will be performing with his band, Freedog.

“We have a kind of a mixed bag, like some of our old stuff, some new stuff, and a few things that haven't been released yet, which we're really stoked to share,” Friedman said. “And then a couple cover tunes as well. And there's a good chance Wyatt will join us for a couple songs.”

He said performing on both the summer and winter solstice is something he looks forward to.

“It's such a great time of year, both the summer and winter solstice,” Friedman said. “And we just decided that that we should start playing shows on those days and then, you know, it's a cool celebration. It's one of those dark, dark, dark days when we want to bring warmth to visit that hang out with good people and bring some warm vibes to an otherwise dark night. It's also a little bit of a summoning of the snow gods, and we certainly need that this year.”

Tickets to the event are $35 and can be purchased here.