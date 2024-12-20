Film withdrawn from Sundance 2025 lineup
The documentary “The Six Billion Dollar Man,” has been withdrawn from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival after film director Eugene Jarecki announced it will not be complete in time.
The film was scheduled to play as a Special Screening in the 2025 festival program announced on December 11, 2025.
Jarecki is known for his documentary films “Why We Fight,” “The King” and “The House I Live In.”
In a statement, the American filmmaker said “significant and unexpected developments have emerged at the heart of the story which, if not incorporated in the version for Sundance, would not represent a finished film.”
“The Six Billion Dollar Man” follows the story of the landmark case for Julian Assange who faced a possible 175 years in prison for exposing alleged U.S. war crimes until events took a turn.
A festival press release announcing Jarecki’s decision to withdraw does not detail which events prompted his decision. Assange, who spent five years in a British prison, was released in June after he pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors.
