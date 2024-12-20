Film withdrawn from Sundance 2025 lineup

The film was scheduled to play as a Special Screening in the 2025 festival program announced on December 11, 2025.

Jarecki is known for his documentary films “Why We Fight,” “The King” and “The House I Live In.”

In a statement, the American filmmaker said “significant and unexpected developments have emerged at the heart of the story which, if not incorporated in the version for Sundance, would not represent a finished film.”

“The Six Billion Dollar Man” follows the story of the landmark case for Julian Assange who faced a possible 175 years in prison for exposing alleged U.S. war crimes until events took a turn.

A festival press release announcing Jarecki’s decision to withdraw does not detail which events prompted his decision. Assange, who spent five years in a British prison, was released in June after he pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors .

