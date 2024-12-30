Ski patrol union, Park City Mountain resume mediation sooner than expected

Resort leaders and the union’s negotiating team were initially scheduled to convene for mediation on Thursday.

But on Monday Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said they were “pleased” to learn that the federal mediator had provided additional dates to meet.

Walsh said they plan to meet with union members for negotiations on Monday and Tuesday.

The last time resort leaders and the union were at the table was Dec. 26. The sides met for seven hours but failed to reach an agreement. Ski patrollers went on strike at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

Union business manager Quinn Graves has pushed back on the resort’s claim that the union walked out of a prior mediation session before moving to strike. She said the union is prepared to return to negotiations.

“We don’t know what will happen, but we’ll report back once we know what happens there,” Graves said.

Walsh said the resort remains committed to reaching an agreement.

An estimated 200 patrollers and safety staff are participating in the strike, which follows nine months of contract negotiations with Park City Mountain officials. To date the sides have agreed on 24 of 27 contract terms, but have been deadlocked over salary increases and benefits.

The union’s last contract expired in April. It’s not clear how long the strike may last.

The union wants Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts to raise the patrollers’ base wage from $21 to $23 per hour across all resorts to adjust for nationwide inflation. The group also wants Vail to increase compensation for more experienced patrollers.

The union has also filed unfair labor practice complaints against Vail with the National Labor Relations Board over delays in negotiations.