Park City to settle Iron Mountain trail access lawsuit

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:01 PM MST
The Park City Council could approve a settlement that would resolve a property rights lawsuit near the Iron Mountain trail.

In 2023, Katherine and Rick Campbell, who own a home near the start of the Iron Mountain Trail, sued Park City Municipal over an access and utility easement running across their land. The Campbells also sued two neighbors, alleging part of their property was actually public easement.

The initial legal complaint states Park City planned to create an alternative path at the beginning of the Iron Mountain trail on the Campbell’s property. That’s because their neighbor planned to build a new home on the original trail which had been allowed on the private property for decades.

The property owners and their lawyers have not returned KPCW’s requests for comment on the pending case.

City staff say leaders have been working with the owners to find a solution.

A settlement agreement states the city plans to relocate a portion of the trail to ensure continued public access.

A map of the proposed trail realignment near Iron Canyon Court.
Park City Municipal
A map of the proposed trail realignment near Iron Canyon Court.

The Park City Council could approve that settlement at its meeting Jan. 9.
