Sundance adds two feature films to 2025 festival

On Tuesday the Sundance Institute announced it had added Andrew Jarecki’s film “The Alabama Solution” and Bao Nguyen’s “The Stringer” to its slate of documentaries.

Both filmmakers are Sundance veterans.

Jarecki has brought three previous documentaries to Sundance. In 2003, his “Capturing the Friedmans” won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize in the documentary category. It was followed in 2004 with “Just a Clown,” and “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” in 2015.

According to a festival press release, “The Alabama Solution,” tells the story of the inmates who exposed a cover-up inside one of America's deadliest prisons.

“The Stringer” director Bao Nguyen premiered “Be Water” (2020) and “The Greatest Night in Pop” (2024) at the festival.

Nguyen’s latest film chronicles a decades-long quest for justice for the photographer who shot one of the 20th century’s best known pictures, but was only known as “The Stringer,” the film’s website says.

With the additions, the 2025 festival program now includes 88 feature films, 42% of which were made by first-time feature directors.

“Adding these two nonfiction features to our robust slate of documentary offerings at the festival, both told by filmmakers who have been a part of our Sundance community for many years, completes our programming with compelling explorations around justice and truth-telling,” Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani said in a statement.

The Sundance Film Festival will kick off Thursday, Jan. 23 in Park City and Salt Lake City and run through Feb. 2

Tickets and more information is available at festival.sundance.org.