Park City to enhance public transit for Deer Valley World Cup

The moguls competition opens the three-day World Cup at Deer Valley Thursday afternoon, followed by aerials on Friday, and dual moguls Saturday. Timing for the qualification runs vary each day, but the finals start nightly at 7:30 p.m. with awards presented at the finish area just before 9 p.m.

Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers recommends spectators arrive around 5 p.m.

While Deer Valley has free parking, it’s likely to fill up quickly.

Park City plans to run enhanced public transit to the resort’s Snow Park base from the Richardson Flat park and ride near U.S. Highway 40.

Between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. buses will run from Richardson Flat to Deer Valley every 10 minutes.

Starting around 7 p.m. on competition days, the traffic flow around the Snow Park loop will also change. Buses will travel counterclockwise on Deer Valley Drive while other vehicles will be advised to exit by heading clockwise toward the Snow Park Lodge. The city has used the traffic flow model for several years during the World Cup, which regularly draws thousands of attendees.

The city plans to have buses ready at the base when the event concludes to take guests back to their cars.

The new traffic light at the Marsac Avenue roundabout will also be in effect during the event. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the light will shift between red and flashing yellow to prioritize city buses.

