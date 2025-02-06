Park City Rotary seeks grant applicants

The funds were raised at last year’s Running of the Balls event on Miner’s Day. The annual event before the parade continues to raise more money than ever. All funds raised go back into the community through grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 each.

Rotary Club Treasurer Corrie Forsling explains who’s eligible for the grants.

FULL INTERVIEW: Corrie Forsling and Bari-Nan Cohen Rothchild with Park City Rotary Listen • 5:33

“You need to be a licensed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” Forsling said. “You need to operate in Summit County; don't need to be headquartered here, but we want to be providing services locally. We're looking for organizations that are not too large, so a budget under $1 million. And we also like you to have a relationship with Rotarians. If we have worked with you in the past, volunteered, have some kind of connection, then we think that's valuable.”

Rotary Club member Bari Nan Rothchild expects to be able to award as many as 15 grants this year as the group selects from the two dozen applications it typically receives.

After reviewing each application, a committee of Rotarians will decide how to divvy up the funds.

“So, we ask them to provide the exact details of the project that they want to provide and what the benefits are to their stakeholders, and that will then help us determine how it can impact the community,” Rothchild said.

Some funds are set aside each year so the club can offer what it calls a larger “Service Above Self” grant every few years. Last year, the group awarded $33,000 grants to three local organizations.

Applications are due by Feb. 24. Organizations will be notified by March 5. Information on how to apply for grants can be found here.