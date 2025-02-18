Recycle Utah makes progress on new $25M regional facility

Following up on its two public presentations in January about a future location and expanded recycling center, Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell said both Park City Municipal and Summit County officials are now willing to meet and discuss.

“Shortly after our second public presentation in January, we received a very pleasant invitation from Park City Municipal government and Summit County government officials, including the mayor and the chair of the county council and senior staff, to come discuss this issue, and that was, I think, a very good first step forward for us,” Bedell said.

“They made a presentation to us and a proposal that could help with some of our diversion needs, and we have a follow up meeting next week to talk a little bit further about how we go forward,” he added.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell Listen • 9:06

Recycle Utah has spent the last year researching and hiring consultants to formulate a strategic plan.

“We have a fairly strong belief as an organization, based on the research we've done and discussions with other communities who have succeeded in doing this, as to what needs to happen,” Bedell said. “I think the challenge for us will be figuring out whether the community as a whole and the two governments share our view that we need a fairly sizable investment rather than smaller steps forward. But just to be clear, as a community and as an organization, we are committed to making the right investment.”

That sizeable investment has a price tag of $25 million. Recycle Utah has offered to contribute up to $5 million. The organization said most of the responsibility for municipal waste management should fall on the city and county.

And save the dates, Recycle Utah has two upcoming events in March. For residents of north Summit County, a pop-up recycling collection event is planned in the Ledges Event Center’s parking lot in Coalville on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last month, Bedell said they collected more than 1,000 pounds of material on a snowy day. Cardboard, electronic waste, plastics and batteries will be accepted.

The next Green Drinks event is Tuesday, March 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Red Flower Studios in Prospector. The discussion will be about the challenges and innovations shaping green air travel and updates on key transit, bike and pedestrian projects in the community.

Bedell said these events usually sell out, so registration is required. If plans change, he asks people to call or unregister to open space for others to attend.

Information about Recycle Utah's Green Drinks event can be found here.