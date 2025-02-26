Eight Parkites named to 2034 Olympic organizing advisory committee

The 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee was formed Feb. 16 . It created a steering committee Wednesday consisting of around 32 non-voting advisory members.

Eight members call Park City home: Park City Mayor Nann Worel, two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety, 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, CHG Healthcare Executive Chair Scott Beck, EnergySolutions CEO David Lockwood and Ski Utah’s Nathan Rafferty.

Worel will serve as committee vice chair under Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall named as chair of the steering committee. Olympic Organizing Committee Executive Chair and President Fraser Bullock said the committee will play a vital role in the years leading up to 2034.

“We know how important Park City is to the delivery of our Games, with three very important venues, and I would argue more because Utah Olympic Park has several venues within it, and that being a very important venue, we've asked Mayor Worel to be vice chair of that very important committee,” he said.

Each of the steering committee members will serve on subcommittees as well. Worel will be the vice chair of the Host Communities Committee.

In a statement, Worel said she’s honored to represent Park City.

“While there is a decade-long road ahead, this is an exciting step in laying the foundation for what will undoubtedly be a successful Games,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating with outstanding community leaders, athletes, and experts — while also listening to our residents throughout the journey to ensure these Games reflect the spirit of our community. I’m excited to get started tomorrow!"

Hilton will head the Sport and Venues Committee and Prince will serve as Technology and Innovation Committee chair.

His company Cloudflare recently became a U.S. Ski and Snowboard technology partner .

“Technology is one of the big three in my book for delivering a Games, between venues, transportation and technology, that's the heartbeat of the Games,” Bullock said.

Other subcommittee leaders are still being determined.

The organizing committee board and steering committee will meet for the first time Feb. 27.

Full steering committee list:

Steering Committee



Dani Aravich, Boise, ID (Paralympian)

Scott Beck, Park City, UT

Maura Carabello, Salt Lake City

Nathan Chen, Salt Lake City (Olympian)

Carine Clark, Orem, UT

Senator Luz Escamilla, Salt Lake City

Miles Hansen, Salt Lake City

Rep. Jon Hawkins, Pleasant Grove, UT

Colin Hilton, Park City, UT

Christena Huntsman, Salt Lake City

Tanja Kari, Salt Lake City (Paralympian)

Ted Ligety, Park City, UT (Olympian)

David Lockwood, Park City, UT

Kaysha Love, Herriman, UT (Olympian)

Senator Mike McKell, Spanish Fork, UT

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City

Derek Miller, Salt Lake City

Brad Mortensen, Ogden, UT

Catherine Raney Norman, Salt Lake City - (Olympian)

Brad Parry, Salt Lake City

Matthew Prince, Park City, UT

Nathan Rafferty, Park City, UT

Brad Rencher, Alpine, UT

Lacy Richards, West Haven, UT

Hanna Skandera, Denver

Jordan Stolz, Kewaskum, WI (Olympian)

Chris Waddell, Park City, UT (Paralympian)

Mayor Nann Worel, Park City, UT

Athletes’ Commission



Chair: Catherine Raney Norman

Host Communities Committee



Chair: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Vice Chair: Park City Mayor Nann Worel

Sport and Venues Committee



Chair: Colin Hilton

Technology and Innovation Committee

