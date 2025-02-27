Ballet West teams up with local galleries in February stroll

This month’s galley stroll will feature dancers and some of the most iconic costumes from Ballet West performances. Allison DeBona is the director of the local Ballet West Academy and said some of her students and professional dancers will be at the stroll to share their work and the costumes on display.

“We are excited to be bringing up some of the professional dancers with Ballet West as well as Park City Academy students,” DeBona said. “So, we're going to have the local vibe with the young dancers who are up and coming in the academy and hopefully will end up in the main company one day. And so, to see them all together, I think, will be powerful.”

Owner of Gallery MAR, Maren Mullin, said it is one of the galleries featuring the costumes.

“There won't be any performances. We don't have the right structured floors for that, but the dancers will be there to discuss and talk about their work and share the costumes,” she said. “We'll have the very special costumes from Swan Lake. We'll have Cinderella, just a variety of ballets. The company owns an incredible resource of costumes and sets that they rent out nationwide. In fact, Taylor Swift has rented the Swan Lake costumes.”

Along with Gallery MAR, Trove, Summit Gallery, Mountain Trails, Meyer Gallery on Main Street and Create PC on Kearns Boulevard will participate in the free Friday stroll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the arts council’s executive director, Jocelyn Scudder, said they’re wrapping up workshops this week to get input on the arts and council masterplan.

“As we create the plan, it’s really crucial that we hear from as many voices as possible,” Scudder said. “You don't have to be an artist or someone who works in the cultural sector to care about this, right? I guarantee that every single person who lives or visits this community engages in arts and culture in some way. Whether that's attending a ballet performance, whether that's popping into a gallery or going to a live music performance. So, if you care about this, this is a quality-of-life conversation for our community, and arts is also a really important economic driver. So, we want to make sure we're planning for the future.”

A link to the survey is available here.

To see participating galleries for the Friday night gallery stroll click here.