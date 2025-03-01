Local organizations team up to support KPCW’s 2025 Winter Pledge Drive

KPCW Development Director Sarah Ervin said the station relies on donations from pledge drives to function. It costs about $2.5 million a year to run the station and more than half the operating budget goes to salaries and benefits for staff.

Ervin said KPCW and local organizations team up to make it fun and informative.

“We try to make it fun and inclusive and encourage you to tune in, because we invite a variety of voices to come in throughout the week and tell their stories and tell our listeners why KPCW is such a valuable asset to their nonprofit organization, their business,” she said.

Along with daily news throughout the year, KPCW's Local News Hour features local nonprofits, regular guests and local officials, to get updates and answers that matter to the community. KPCW also provides a free community calendar for organizations to post upcoming events and volunteer needs.

The news team will kick off the first on-air hour of the pledge drive Monday at 8 a.m. Reporters will share their most poignant stories of the year and more about how their coverage supports and informs people in the Wasatch Back.

After the news team, different nonprofits will join KPCW’s airwaves each hour to share their missions and how KPCW is a valuable asset in their work. Nonprofits can earn free underwriting credit and save marketing money down the road by partnering with the station during the pledge drive.

“One of our favorite hours of the whole drive is Lucky Ones,” Ervin said. “They come in and it is just a dance party the whole time.”

Lucky Ones will be on air Thursday at 11 a.m.

Local businesses can also sponsor an hour of the pledge drive, creating a “win-win-win” model. Nonprofits gain an hour of radio time to share their mission and programs, business sponsors showcase their commitments to the community and KPCW strengthens its mission to build a more connected and engaged Wasatch Back.

Ervin said those who donate can also receive thank you gifts in return. Local businesses contribute a variety of gift certificates and passes or donors can get KPCW swag.

KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive always ends with the DJ showdown. It’s a chance for listeners to hear from KPCW’s “volunteer airforce” and vote for their favorites.

A full list and schedule are available here.

KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive goal is to raise more than $300,000.