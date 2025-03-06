KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive
Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6, 2025
Tune in and support KPCW’s Winter Pledge Drive! Local nonprofits and businesses take over the mic and rally in support of the station all week long. Along with special gift offers for our donors, you’ll hear familiar voices, exclusive interviews, and impromptu appearances from pivotal community members.
If you’re interested in learning more about or participating in the Pledge Drive as a nonprofit partner, sponsor or volunteer, please email the KPCW Development Team.
It's not too early to contribute to our Winter Pledge Drive! All contributions received are now counted toward KPCW's fundraising goals.
Become A Sponsor
To help KPCW reach its fundraising goals and ensure that our nonprofit partners reach their free underwriting goals, KPCW invites local businesses to join as sponsors, creating a “win-win-win” model. Nonprofits gain an hour of radio time to promote their mission and programs, business sponsors showcase their commitment to the community, and KPCW strengthens its mission to build a more connected and engaged Wasatch Back.
Learn More
Participate As A Nonprofit Partner
We would be honored to have your nonprofit organization join us for an hour during the upcoming Winter Pledge Drive. Nonprofit organizations get a dedicated hour on air on to talk about your mission and any upcoming events, fundraisers, and volunteer opportunities. We also hope you’ll highlight how KPCW helps you get the word out about the great work you do throughout the year.
Reach Out
Volunteer for Pledge Drive
Help make a difference in your community by volunteering for KPCW’s Winter Pledge Drive, happening March 3–6! We need enthusiastic volunteers to answer phones, take donations, and keep the energy high during our live broadcasts. It’s a fun and rewarding way to support local nonprofits, connect with the community, and be part of the excitement.
Sign Up
Cause A Ripple Effect of Support
During our Winter Pledge Drive, your donation does more than support KPCW—it helps lift up the entire community! Local nonprofits are joining us on-air to help fundraise, and your contribution amplifies their voices while keeping local public radio strong.
To show our appreciation for participating nonprofits, KPCW offers the opportunity to earn FREE underwriting during their time on-air. This means your gift not only supports KPCW, but also helps these organizations share their message with our listeners throughout the year—expanding the impact of your generosity.
Want to support a specific nonprofit? Simply call or donate online while they’re on-air, and click their name in the dropdown list provided. Plus, we’ll read your comments live on the air!
The schedule will be uploaded and displayed here once confirmed. Stay tuned!
Tokens of Our Appreciation
KPCW is grateful for our generous donors, and to show our appreciation, we’re offering fantastic thank-you gifts during the Winter Pledge Drive! Thanks to the support of dedicated local businesses, donors can receive a variety of local goods, service vouchers, or gift cards. Whether it’s a delicious meal, a unique experience, or a special treat from a local favorite, your donation not only supports KPCW but also connects you with the best of our community.
Give and get rewarded—tune in and donate to claim your gift!
A link to view gift options will be added here once gifts have been confirmed. Stay tuned!
Join The Club!
If you’re considering a gift of $1,000 or more, Pledge Drive is a great time to join the KPCW Broadcasters Club! Each annual membership accommodates up to two members, including couples, family members, and friends. The Broadcasters Club offers members the opportunity to meet fellow KPCW supporters and get involved in the community.
In return for their generous support, Broadcasters Club members receive invitations to exclusive events throughout the year, including receptions, activities, and more. At a level of $1,500 or more, members are also invited to three ski events each winter.
*New this year* our Broadcasters Club members will host their own hour during our Winter Pledge Drive. Tune in to hear from long time supporters of the station on Wednesday, March 5 at 5PM.