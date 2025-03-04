© 2025 KPCW

Epic Pass now available for 2025-2026 season, prices up 7%

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:42 PM MST
Park City Mountain 60th Anniversary season, winter 2023/24
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Epic Passes are on sale for the 2025-2026 ski season

Epic Passes for next winter are now available for access to 40 Vail-owned ski resorts across the globe, including Park City Mountain.

A full Epic Pass with no blackout dates starts at $1,051 for the 2025-2026 ski season. That’s a 7% increase from last year’s $982 pass.

In 2024, Vail Resorts increased the Epic Pass price by 8%.

Next season’s Epic Local Pass is $783, a slight bump from last year’s $731.

Vail Resorts also offers multi-day and single-day pass options at Park City and its other resorts.

Next season, Park City Mountain plans to open its new Sunrise Gondola at Canyons Village to give skiers and riders a third option up the mountain from the base area.

Ikon passes for the 2025-2026 season, which give skiers access to Deer Valley and five other resorts in Utah, go on sale March 13.
