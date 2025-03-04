© 2025 KPCW

Park City Speedskating to host head-to-head speed races

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM MST
Park City Speedskating will host its 3rd annual Speed Races to see, once and for all, who is the fastest skater on ice.

The free competition is open to the public and anyone can race.

Categories include figure and hockey skaters, special Olympic skaters and short track speedskaters.

The club races are March 15 at the Park City Ice Arena from 4:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Click here to register. For more information email admin@parkcityspeedskate.club
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
