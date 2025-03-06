New law could ban Park City from raising Pride flags this year

House Bill 77, which has passed the House and Senate, would bar all public schools and government buildings from flying any non-sanctioned flags.

Sanctioned flags include officially-licensed college flags, flags representing federally-defined Indian tribes and official Olympic and Paralympic flags. However, the bill would most notably ban pride flags. One exception includes educators teaching an approved course on LGBTQ+ history could display a Pride flag.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Trevor Lee of Layton, tried to push a similar measure banning pride flags in the final hours of the legislative session last year, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Virginia Solomon is a board member with Summit Pride, a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“We’re disappointed that the state is taking the position to abridge the free speech of local government and of local communities,” Solomon said. “Taking away local control for something that really is kind of just a red meat culture war kind of issue.”

Solomon said the group is appreciative of the long-time support of Park City and Summit County. Park City regularly dresses Main Street and Miners Park with Pride flags in June for Pride Month.

“Not being able to fly pride flags doesn’t mean that we’re not here,” they said. “It just means that we don’t feel like we can be celebrated, that we can’t be acknowledged and included.”

Lee’s initial draft of the bill only restricted schools and was later expanded to include all government properties.

The bill now awaits Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature.