Park City artists display works in three-day spring showcase

Karen Kendall who does abstract landscape using mixed media will have her work on display. She said the artwork spans various mediums, including glass and metal sculpture, painting, jewelry, textiles and photography.

“A little something for everybody. It should be a really good show,” Kendall said. “And about half of the artists are new from last year too. So, it will be a different variety than what was shown last year, if people had gone last year, they'll see some new things.”

Kendall said the association rents hotel conference rooms because there are so few opportunities in town for artists to show their work for sale.

FULL INTERVIEW: Karen Kendall and Kelly Gallagher Listen • 5:45

“There's not, honestly, a lot of opportunity for local artists to display, except for some of the shows, things that the arts council might put on, like their show out in the red barn in Oakley,” she said. “We have that opportunity. We have an opportunity, obviously, to apply for the Kimball Arts Festival. And then we have the Create PC gallery. So, there's a lot of local artists, all local artists in the Create PC gallery, but it's limited.”

Other artist opportunities include the Silly Sunday Market and the Park City Library, which also hangs local artwork.

“Spring into Art” runs Friday to Sunday at The Doubletree also known as The Yarrow hotel.

The artwork will be shown from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.