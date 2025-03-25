Park City Rotary awards 12 nonprofits with community grants

The Park City Rotary club awarded $40,000 to 12 local nonprofits at its annual Community Project Grants Celebration luncheon at The Yarrow DoubleTree hotel Tuesday.

The club received 35 applications for grant funding this year. To qualify, organizations must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating in Summit County with a budget under $1 million. Grants range from $2,000 to $5,000.

Some of the nonprofits awarded funding Tuesday include Recycle Utah, Summit County Clubhouse, Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History and Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter.

Park City Rotary President Timothy Higdon said the grant program is one of several critical pieces to the organization’s mission. Higdon said the grants align with Rotary International’s areas of focus, which include supporting education, fighting disease and protecting the environment.

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O’Brien said it's the second year in a row the nonprofit has been awarded a grant from the rotary club.

“We put our rotary funding towards our employment program,” O’Brien said. “Specifically towards creating the supported and transitional employment partnerships that we need to help get our members back to work after a period of instability due to their mental health and addiction issues.”

For the second year in a row, the club’s grant committee increased its budget by 10%. Funds for the community grants are raised at the Miner’s Day Running of the Balls and parade, which take place each year on Labor Day.

Full list of grant award recipients, per Park City Rotary:

Summit County Community for Children's Justice

The Hope Alliance

GFWC Park City Athenaeum Club

Recycle Utah

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter

Summit Community Gardens/EATS

Summit Cooperative Weed Management Area (Summit CWMA)

Summit County Clubhouse

Lucky Project

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History - A Committee of the Park City Historical Society

Lectura Lounge (Casey and Charleys Foundation for Dogs and Kids)