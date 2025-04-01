© 2025 KPCW

Park City to conduct burns near Ontario Mine Bench

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:57 PM MDT
Crews will be conducting prescribed burns near the Ontario Mine Bench this week.
Alpine Forestry
Crews will be conducting prescribed burns near Bear Hollow through the end of the week.

More controlled burns are planned near the Ontario Mine bench this week.

Park City Municipal crews will be working off Marsac Avenue Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

The burns are weather dependent and crews ask, if you see smoke in the area, don’t report it.

Prescribed pile burns are part of ongoing forestry management. Alpine Forestry says the restoration projects help reduce the risk of wildfires by removing dead vegetation that fuels the fires.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
