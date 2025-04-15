Recycle Utah celebrates Earth Month with sustainability workshop, ‘Plastic Planet’ program

Executive Director Jim Bedell said Recycle Utah will focus on educating the Wasatch Back about plastics over the next few weeks.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Bedell Listen • 12:48

“Earth Month is near and dear to our hearts, given our whole organizational mission,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday, April 15.

The nonprofit’s events start Tuesday, April 15, with a free trivia night at Park City Brewing in Kimball Junction at 6:30 p.m. Bedell recommends participants brush up on their plastics knowledge if they want to earn a prize.

Thursday is a special edition of Recycle Utah’s Green Drinks program called “Plastic Planet.” Attendees will dive into the hidden dangers of microplastics, nanoplastics and microrubbers in our environment and our bodies.

It’s free from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at fulFILLed Lifestyle Co. at Junction Commons. Registration is required.

The big celebration is on Earth Day, April 22. Recycle Utah is partnering with Green Business Program member Twisted Fern to celebrate the Earth from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“You'll get some wonderful food from Adam Ross and his group at the Twisted Fern, two drinks and the ability to bid on an incredible range of silent auction products that we have, which run the range from local gift cards at some of our local businesses to ski passes for the mountains, golf tickets, etc.,” he said.

Proceeds support Recycle Utah’s education program. Early bird tickets are available for $45 until Friday. After that, they’re $60.

Recycle Utah and Summit Community Gardens/EATS will host a free sustainability workshop the next day, April 23. Organization leaders will share how to start your own compost, what can and can’t be recycled and how to reduce plastics in your life. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Park City Library.

Finally, Hazardous Waste Day is April 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bedell said residents will drop off in a new location this year.

“We had been able to hold it for many years at the base of the Canyons Village in the Cabriolet parking lot there,” he said. “That site is under construction, and Park City Mountain kindly allowed us to use the Silver King parking lot, which is at the base of the Park City side of the mountain.”

Locals can drop off all kinds of hazardous substances, including paints, motor oil and pharmaceuticals. Electronics, old bicycles and mattresses will also be accepted.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.

