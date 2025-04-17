© 2025 KPCW

Park City Mountain closes uphill access early due to spring conditions

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:40 AM MDT
Uphill travel on Home Run starts Dec. 16 at 6:30 a.m. Uphill travel is not available on the Canyons Village side of the resort.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Skiers traveling up Homerun at Park City Mountain.

Skiers and riders looking to earn their turns have until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Park City Mountain announced it is closing uphill travel for the season earlier than expected because of spring conditions.

The mountain said it has to close uphill early so the team can safely move snow to preserve the base area coverage through closing day Monday, April 21.

Deer Valley Resort closes the day before on Easter Sunday.

Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW.
