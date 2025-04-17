Park City Mountain closes uphill access early due to spring conditions
Skiers and riders looking to earn their turns have until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Park City Mountain announced it is closing uphill travel for the season earlier than expected because of spring conditions.
The mountain said it has to close uphill early so the team can safely move snow to preserve the base area coverage through closing day Monday, April 21.
Deer Valley Resort closes the day before on Easter Sunday.
Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW.