Park City’s Matthew Prince 1 of 8 Utah billionaires on Forbes list

Forbes reports there are over 3,000 billionaires in the world worth $16.1 trillion in total — up almost $2 trillion from last year. The U.S. boasts the four richest people in the world: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison.

Axios Salt Lake City reports eight Utahns also made the billionaire list. Larry H. Miller Co. owner Gail Miller remains the state’s richest person with an estimated worth of $4.4 billion — up from $3.9 billion in 2024.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince is close behind. The Park Record owner has an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion — up from last year’s $3.4 billion.

Prince cofounded the web infrastructure and security company in 2009 and owns about 8% of it. He’s been recently caught up in a legal dispute over his plans to build a home on Park City’s Treasure Hill.

The project was put on hold last year as Prince and his neighbor, Old Town resident Eric Hermann, are involved in a 3rd District Court lawsuit over the CEO’s home plans.

Ryan Smith, Qualtrics founder and owner of the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club, ranks third in Utah’s billionaire lineup. He has an estimated worth of $2.6 billion. Smith’s brother Jared and father Scott are next on the list, worth $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.

Worth $1 billion each, iFIT cofounder Scott Waterson and PACS Group cofounders Mark Hancock and Jason Murray conclude Utah’s billionaire list.