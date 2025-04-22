Park City to review changes to land use appeal process

On Wednesday the Park City Planning Commission will review a proposed ordinance that would bring changes to the city’s land use appeals process.

The Park City Council created a three-member appeals panel in 2023 to handle appeals of planning commission decisions. The panel currently has a vacancy after one of its members resigned.

The rule changes under consideration would replace the appeals panel with a professionally trained land use hearing officer, which is common in other Utah cities.

The ordinance also incorporates a new state law that allows city councils to settle land use litigation with a private property owner if a denied appeal ends up in court.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recently inquired about potentially using the new law for the proposed redevelopment of The Yarrow DoubleTree hotel on Park Avenue.

The owner of The Yarrow filed an appeal this month seeking to overturn the planning commission’s move to deny the project due to its 45-foot height. The appeal is now on hold after an attorney for The Yarrow asked the city to delay in light of the board vacancy.

If the city moves forward with the proposed changes, the Yarrow appeal would be reviewed by a hearing officer.

Other changes in the ordinance include moving the appeal authority for Historic District Design Reviews from the Board of Adjustment to the Historic Preservation Board. That process was in the spotlight recently when the Board of Adjustment upheld a resident appeal of billionaire Matthew Prince’s controversial proposed home on Treasure Hill. Prince has moved to challenge the appeal in Third District Court.

The draft ordinance also includes language to reflect another new state law banning public hearings during appeals.

The planning commission will consider forwarding a recommendation to the city council, which has final authority over such amendments. The council is tentatively scheduled to consider the proposal on May 15.

Also Wednesday, the commission will review a proposal to build a new 5,000 square-foot private restaurant close to Deer Valley’s Bandana run. According to a staff report, the restaurant would have ski-in ski-out access and be exclusively for members of the Talisker Club.

Talisker Club A rendering of the restaurant.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

