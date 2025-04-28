Figure Skating Club of Park City prepares for spring show

Due to popular demand, a third show was added to this weekend’s line up for “Under the Sea on Ice.” Based on the tale of “The Little Mermaid,” co-producer Emily Boyd said the production features most of the club members.

“It's usually the kids’ favorite time of year,” Boyd said. “It's a lot of work. They practice for two to three weeks, three days a week, and then do the production. But yeah, we have kids ages three, I think three-ish in the learn to skate program through the Park City Ice Arena all the way up to, I think we have eight seniors in the show, eight seniors in high school.”

One of the major roles was to be skated by Dash Williams but unfortunately, he injured himself, forcing a last minute change.

“I was walking, and I rolled my ankle off the sidewalk, and then we got an MRI, and they have a partial fracture," Williams said.

Williams is off his skates for the next five to seven weeks. Boyd said they were able to make a shift and find a skater who could replace him. But Williams was also part of a pairs routine that has been taken out of the production.

Sosie Seiffert is playing the lead as Arial. She said she had to audition for the role back in February.

“We all were out there, and we had our coaches sitting up in the stands, and we all auditioned, and then we got the cast list the next day,” Seiffert explained. “We had like three stages. We had like an acting stage. We had to show all the tricks we can do, and then we learned choreography where our coach would do the choreography for like five minutes. We had to learn it, and then we would have to perform it in front of them without any of the coaches’ help.”

“Under the Sea on Ice” will be performed Friday night, May 2 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 3 at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.. Tickets and more information can be found at the Figure Skating Club of Park City website.