Christian Center seeks school supplies donations for nearly 1,700 Wasatch Back students

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:55 PM MDT
Latino little boy entering elementary school for first day.
Clearmind
/
Adobe Stock

The Christian Center of Park City is gathering donations for its Back 2 School Basics program. They’re looking for backpacks and other school supplies.

The annual Back 2 School Basics program helps relieve the financial burdens of back-to-school shopping for kids from Summit and Wasatch counties. Each child receives a new backpack, school supplies and a $100 gift card to buy new clothes and other items at Junction Commons in Park City.

FULL INTERVIEW: Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Steve Richardson

Christian Center Executive Director Steve Richardson said the organization wants kids to be able to have a choice when selecting back-to-school clothes and supplies.

“It's about having that dignity, that value, that belief that I'm walking into the school and I'm not embarrassed by the way I look, I'm able to really focus on my education,” he said.

Richardson said more and more kids sign up every year, which means the center has to gather more donations. He said the per-child cost of purchasing supplies is about $130.

“It's almost a broken record at this point that there's always more need every single year. And so I think we have close to 1,700 kids,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 10. “The problem, of course, is that we don't have enough money and we don't have enough goods for 1,700 kids.”

Locals may see donation drop-off boxes around town. The center's wish list for school supplies includes calculators, pens, index cards, watercolor paint sets, glue, scissors and more.

Richardson said cash donations are also helpful.

Donations will be distributed to kids in the fall.

The Christian Center of Park City is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller